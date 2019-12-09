WhatsApp message can be legally binding, says expert after Lotto ruling

A Supreme Court of Appeal ruling recently said a WhatsApp promise over Lotto money was not a binding contract — but this does not apply to all WhatsApp messages.

Law firm Adams & Adams, in response to the SCA ruling, said the judgment did not mean such a message can never give rise to a binding legal obligation.

The law firm said the ruling needed to be read in context.

“Even though the SCA found in the present case that the WhatsApp message was not a binding contract, it does not mean that a WhatsApp message can never give rise to binding legal obligations,” Adam & Adams said.

“As a general rule, there are no prescribed formalities for the conclusion of a contract. All that is required is an offer and an acceptance, and consequently, consensus between the contracting parties.

“It is also important to note that acceptance of an offer need not be expressed in words, as it can also be established by conduct, from which the inference of acceptance can logically be drawn.”

In the case that was brought before the SCA, a woman had taken the father of her child to court, alleging that when she asked him about his Lotto winnings, the man had denied winning, saying instead that “If I get R20m I can give all my children R1m and remain with R13m ...”