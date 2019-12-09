South Africa

Woman abducted during 'hijacking' of Panayiotou's father is found alive

09 December 2019 - 10:42 By ERNEST MABUZA
Costa Panayiotou, father of convicted wife killer Christopher Panayiotou, was shot dead outside his Port Elizabeth shop on Monday morning. His assistant, who was abducted during the attack, has been found.
Costa Panayiotou, father of convicted wife killer Christopher Panayiotou, was shot dead outside his Port Elizabeth shop on Monday morning. His assistant, who was abducted during the attack, has been found.
Image: Mike Holmes

The abducted assistant of businessman Costa Panayiotou, who was shot dead in Uitenhage on Monday morning, was found alive in Kwazakhele, Port Elizabeth, early on Monday.

Police spokesperson Capt Khaya Tonjeni said Panayiotou, who is the  father of wife killer Christopher Panayiotou, had just closed his shop in Market Street at 1am and was walking towards his vehicle with his assistant when unknown men shot him. 

“He sustained a gunshot wound in the upper body.  It is  said the suspects abducted Panayiotou’s assistant [a woman] and stole his VW Polo. 

“Moments later, police recovered a vehicle abandoned in front of a house in NU-9, Motherwell. It is also said Panayiotou’s assistant was later found in Kwazakhele, Port Elizabeth,” said Tonjeni.

He said police had opened a case of murder, hijacking and abduction, with the possibility of additional charges being added in relation to the abduction.

MORE

Father of wife killer Christopher Panayiotou shot dead outside snack bar

Costa Panayiotou, 67, was gunned down outside the Bambi Snack Bar
News
5 hours ago

State pushing ahead with trial of ex-witness in Jayde Panayiotou murder

Luthando Siyoni, the man who allegedly helped Christopher Panayiotou arrange his wife’s murder, has been advised to ready himself for trial in the ...
News
5 months ago

Rondebosch pensioner, 76, found dead after house robbery

A 76-year-old St George’s Cathedral congregant was found murdered at her home in Rondebosch, Cape Town on Thursday, police said.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Why don't you arrest me?' - Julius Malema News
  2. Blade Nzimande told to choose: party or the cabinet? News
  3. Shot Cape Town lawyer 'died because he failed to deliver' South Africa
  4. Flood warning issued for parts of SA South Africa
  5. Namibia vows to change 'status-quo' of white-farm ownership Africa

Latest Videos

Celebrating Zozi's Victory
Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
X