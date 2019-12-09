South Africa

'Your government must fix it': Tweeps to Fikile Mbalula after load-shedding complaint

09 December 2019 - 12:07 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Fikile Mbalula is 'frustrated' with Eskom.
Image: Sunday Times

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula received no sympathy from tweeps after he complained about load-shedding at the weekend. This as Eskom started implementing stage two power cuts on Thursday.

The power utility cited issues with its system, saying it was “severely constrained”.

On Monday, Eskom escalated power cuts to stage 4, due to “additional loss of units at our power stations”.

Joining scores of South Africans who took to social media to express their anger at the power cuts, Mbalula said it “frustrated him”. Tweeps were quick to ask him why his government wasn't fixing the problem.

Here's what they had to say:

