'Your government must fix it': Tweeps to Fikile Mbalula after load-shedding complaint
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula received no sympathy from tweeps after he complained about load-shedding at the weekend. This as Eskom started implementing stage two power cuts on Thursday.
The power utility cited issues with its system, saying it was “severely constrained”.
On Monday, Eskom escalated power cuts to stage 4, due to “additional loss of units at our power stations”.
Joining scores of South Africans who took to social media to express their anger at the power cuts, Mbalula said it “frustrated him”. Tweeps were quick to ask him why his government wasn't fixing the problem.
Here's what they had to say:
No VIP section there by load shedding pic.twitter.com/VInH5ZLRkH— MĂWÅWÄ (@sirluds) December 7, 2019
It’s your ANC government go and tell the cabinet .— Obakeng Ramabodu (@RamaboduObakeng) December 7, 2019
But your in the cabinet cant you talk to your colleagues? pic.twitter.com/5D43BD53N8— The real one (@aubrey_mahole) December 7, 2019
The only time ,these equality in this country is when we have loadshedding ,Loadshedding don’t discriminate,It doesn’t care if you rich or poor ,black or white ,When Eskom says OFF we all check the neighbors house to make sure it’s loadshedding— For_Aj (@van_peeblez) December 7, 2019
It's brought to us by your incompetent government.— Lindokuhle Hani (@LindokuhleHani) December 7, 2019