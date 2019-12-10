South Africa

A deadly boomslang in your toilet? Yup, one was rescued by conservationists in KwaZulu-Natal

10 December 2019 - 12:18 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Nick Evans of Kwa Zulu-Natal amphibians and reptile conservation rescued a venomous boomslang snake from a KwaZulu-Natal home.
Image: Facebook/Kwa Zulu-Natal

The KwaZulu-Natal amphibian and reptile conservation centre last week rescued a venomous boomslang from a home in North Park Nature Reserve in Northdene.

The centre's Nick Evans said the family spotted the snake when it was attacked by birds outside. After the attack, it “disappeared”, but was spotted inside the house later when it went to seek cover. It slithered in and hid inside the toilet cistern.

Evans shared the news on the conservation centre's Facebook page. He said the snake was terrified during its extraction and rescue.

“It was a little tricky extracting it from behind there. The poor thing was terrified. After being attacked by birds, its now being attacked by humans. But when it popped its head far enough, I managed to get the tongs on it and pin it down.”

Evans described the green boomslang as “beautiful” and said it was released a few hours later.

