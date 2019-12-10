Alleged killer nanny from Daveyton expected back in court

A Daveyton nanny who allegedly killed the child she was hired to care for was on Tuesday expected back in the Benoni magistrate’s court, in the east of Johannesburg.

Mannana Tsabane, a Lesotho national, chose to abandon her bail bid during her last court appearance in November.

She did so amid a filled court room, where community members and relatives of the slain 19-month toddler, Langelihle Mnguni, called for her release, saying they would “deal with her”.

During those court proceedings, the prosecution revealed that it was still waiting for the contents of Tsabane’s cellphone.

Prosecutor Pheello Maleleka had told the court that Tsabane’s cellphone was yet to be processed by forensics and was believed to contain crucial information would assist their case.

Maleleka said they were also waiting for little Langa’s post mortem report as well as photos taken at the scene.