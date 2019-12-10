Bhisho can’t account for R55m spent on scholar transport system

Bhisho’s transport department has failed to account for more than R55m spent on the scholar transport system in the Eastern Cape.

This has led to calls from the roads and transport oversight committee for an investigation into how the money was spent.

A report on the department’s performance in the 2018/2019 financial year, along with recommendations from the committee, signed by transport committee chair Xolani Malamlela, indicates it did not provide adequate documentation, reports HeraldLIVE.

“The department failed to account for R55.5m for scholar transport as there were inadequate supporting documents to substantiate the expenses incurred for scholar transport,” Malamlela said in the report, tabled in the legislature last week.

“The department has still not developed an automated system for scholar transport which will make it easier to monitor service providers, despite having a budget set aside for this purpose.”