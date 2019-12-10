South Africa

Brother-in-law implicated in 'stokvel house robbery' and 'kidnapping'

10 December 2019 - 13:23 By TimesLIVE
A woman was allegedly kidnapped in Orange Farm, with 'robbers' demanding R700,000.
A woman was allegedly kidnapped in Orange Farm, with 'robbers' demanding R700,000.
Image: 123RF/Thai Noipho

A woman who was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint during a “house robbery” has been traced by police in Gauteng.

The ordeal started when two suspects allegedly targeted a 57-year-old man at Orange Farm as he was about to board a taxi to work at 5.30am on Monday.

They ordered him to open the door of his house.

“The suspects told him to call his wife to come as she was not in the house. When she arrived, two more males entered the house and she noted that one suspect was married to her sister who lived in Soweto,” said police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele.

“They searched the house and took an undisclosed amount of the stokvel funds. The suspects demanded R700,000.”

The woman was then “kidnapped”.

“Police managed to trace the victim, rescued her and arrested the suspects,” Makhubele said on Tuesday.

Two unlicensed firearms and ammunition were seized during the intelligence-driven operation.

MORE

Mom tricked into handing over newborn baby in Pietermaritzburg

A search is under way for a newborn baby who was 'kidnapped' in Pietermaritzburg last week
News
6 days ago

'Pay R8,000 or fetch your dead son': Joburg father's chilling 'kidnap' ordeal

Parents whose teenagers were allegedly robbed and kidnapped at gunpoint in Johannesburg at the weekend are grateful their children are alive
News
3 weeks ago

Hitchhiking sisters kidnapped - search under way for missing teen

Two sisters were kidnapped while hitchhiking outside Mokopane in Limpopo this week, police said on Friday.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'Why don't you arrest me?' - Julius Malema News
  2. Shot Cape Town lawyer 'died because he failed to deliver' South Africa
  3. Stage 6 load-shedding to stay until 11pm - but it's 'no cause for alarm' South Africa
  4. Flood warning issued for parts of SA South Africa
  5. Blade Nzimande told to choose: party or the cabinet? News

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER | Stage 6 to 8 load-shedding and what it could mean for you
Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
X