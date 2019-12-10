Doctors, nurses and water to be sent to initiation schools in Eastern Cape

“One death is one too many. We also want to prevent a situation where those who might be victims of botched circumcisions might need penile amputations because medical assistance is sought very late.

“We want to assure people that the presence of our doctors and nurses will not in any way compromise the sacred traditional rite of passage to manhood, as traditional leaders and Cogta, the custodians of the age-old rite, will be present throughout our visits,” said Gomba.

She said the department had allocated more than R20m for additional 4x4 vehicles and the supply of medical essentials and water.

Gomba called for the immediate arrest of traditional surgeons and nurses responsible for the deaths of the 18 initiates. She urged communities to stop hiding illegal circumcision schools.

Dr Mbuyiselo Madiba, head of urology at Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha, on Monday called for traditional circumcision in the Eastern Cape to be banned for a year and replaced with medical circumcision.

Provincial health department statistics reveal the following:

in the 2018 summer season, 35,949 boys underwent the rite of passage, with 23 deaths being reported;

in the 2018 winter season, 21 boys died - 16 from Mpondoland; and

in the 2019 winter season, 17 boys died - 14 from Mpondoland.

According to the provincial Cogta department, 500 boys have died at initiation schools in the past five years. During that time, 191 people have been arrested and fewer than 75 cases have been brought before court, leading to only 14 convictions.

For help on any traditional initiation-related matters, call 040 608 7404 or 082 302 7760.