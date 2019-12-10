Load-shedding likely to hit water supply, Cape Town warns residents

Capetonians were warned on Tuesday that stage 6 load-shedding could lead to intermittent water disconnections and disruption to sewage systems.

“Our pumps for both the water and sewerage systems cannot operate properly without power for significant periods,” said a City of Cape Town statement.

It asked residents not to panic, but said it had no clear idea of the nature or extent of the possible interruptions in water supply.

“Our operational teams are on full alert and the situation is being monitored intensively. Updates will be provided on a regular basis,” said the statement.