South Africa

Load-shedding likely to hit water supply, Cape Town warns residents

10 December 2019 - 10:03 By Dave Chambers
Stage 6 loadshedding could lead to intermittent water-supply disruptions in Cape Town, the city council warned on Tuesday.
Stage 6 loadshedding could lead to intermittent water-supply disruptions in Cape Town, the city council warned on Tuesday.
Image: 123rf/Marinos Karafyllidis

Capetonians were warned on Tuesday that stage 6 load-shedding could lead to intermittent water disconnections and disruption to sewage systems.

“Our pumps for both the water and sewerage systems cannot operate properly without power for significant periods,” said a City of Cape Town statement.

It asked residents not to panic, but said it had no clear idea of the nature or extent of the possible interruptions in water supply.

“Our operational teams are on full alert and the situation is being monitored intensively. Updates will be provided on a regular basis,” said the statement.

Stage 6 load-shedding to stay until 11pm - but it's 'no cause for alarm'

Eskom has announced unprecedented stage 6 load-shedding from 6pm on Monday - with COO Jan Oberholzer saying "at this stage" it will last until 11pm.
News
18 hours ago

“Residents should not panic, but please use water sparingly and prepare just in case they do experience a period of no water supply.

“The advice is to store enough municipal tap water for drinking, cooking and basic ablution. Use clean containers and keep them sealed for hygiene and safety purposes.

“All taps must be kept closed during this period to prevent any water loss and/or damage when the water supply is restored.”

Cape Town’s latest load-shedding schedule goes up to stage 8, during which power would be cut for two-hour periods six times a day.

READ MORE

Stage 4 load-shedding announced by Eskom

Widespread power cuts will be imposed on Monday, with Eskom announcing that load-shedding will move to Stage 4
News
1 day ago

'Your government must fix it': Tweeps to Fikile Mbalula after load-shedding complaint

Things turned ugly for the transport minister when he expressed his frustration with load-shedding
News
1 day ago

Load-shedding downgraded from stage 6 to stage 4

Eskom on Monday night downgraded load-shedding from unprecedented stage 6 back to stage 4
News
14 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'Why don't you arrest me?' - Julius Malema News
  2. Shot Cape Town lawyer 'died because he failed to deliver' South Africa
  3. Stage 6 load-shedding to stay until 11pm - but it's 'no cause for alarm' South Africa
  4. Flood warning issued for parts of SA South Africa
  5. Blade Nzimande told to choose: party or the cabinet? News

Latest Videos

Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
Celebrating Zozi's Victory
X