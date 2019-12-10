Man accused of murdering MUT student painted as scorned lover

Murder accused Thabani Mzolo has been painted as a jilted lover who killed Mangosuthu University of Technology student Zolile Khumalo because she allegedly broke up with him two days before he allegedly killed her.

This is the version senior state advocate Nadira Moosa put before the court during her cross-examination of Mzolo in the Durban high court on Tuesday.

“I put it to you that the deceased, in the state's version, had broken up with you two days before [May 1 2018, the day the killing happened], and you were aware of that," she told Mzolo. "You then tried to contact her but she did not answer her phone. This is according to your version.

"I put it to you further that you were angered by the deceased's reaction towards you. That's why you decided to ambush her that night."

Mzolo denied the break up, saying he had gone to Khumalo’s Lonsdale residence on the night she was killed because they had arranged to see each other. He also said the reason Khumalo was not taking his calls was that she had left her phone at the student residence when she went to buy drawing paper.

Mzolo said he was "in communication" with Khumalo via WhatsApp.