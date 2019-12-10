Nurse grateful to be alive after surviving fire at Free State hospital dorm

A 35-year-old nurse at Albert Nzula Hospital in the Free State is grateful to be alive after a fire gutted her room at the nurses' home while she was sleeping.

Zizipho Nyameni, a single mother, said she woke up in the early hours of Tuesday to a room engulfed in flames and fumes.

“I was so confused, scared and shaken because I had just woken up and had no idea what had happened…” she told TimesLIVE.

Despite the flames, she was able to run to the door and ask for her neighbours' assistance, who helped to stop the fire from spreading further.

Emergency officers were called to the scene.

She was admitted to hospital for treatment.

“I lost all my belongings but I am grateful I wasn’t (seriously) harmed. A lot could have happened.

“I don’t even know how I woke up in the middle of the night because I don’t usually do,” she said.

Spokesperson for the department of health in the province, Mondli Mvambi, said the cause of the fire was unknown but investigations were under way.

“Our Infrastructure Unit is investigating the cause of the fire. It is understood that this may have been caused by an explosion of one of the appliances in her room when electricity returned after a few hours of loadshedding,” said Mvambi.

He said Nyameni would be allocated another room at the nurses home.

Hospital CEO Dr Mosebi Thejane expressed shock and regret at the incident which he said nearly claimed a life.

“We are pleased that our colleague is safe and sound whilst speedily recovering at the hospital,” he said.