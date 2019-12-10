South Africa

Stages 6 to 8 load-shedding: What it means and how it affects you

10 December 2019 - 10:12 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Eskom has started planning for stages 7 and 8 load-shedding.
Eskom has started planning for stages 7 and 8 load-shedding.
Image: Eskom

Eskom implemented stage 6 load-shedding for the first time on Monday and has announced that it has started planning for stages 7 and 8.

What does this mean and how does it affect you?

Stage 6 

SA has never experienced anything higher than stage 4 load-shedding, with stages 6 and 7 indicating that Eskom will shed 6,000MW and 7,000MW respectively.

Stage 6 doubles the frequency of stage 3 and, according to Eskom, this means load- shedding will be scheduled over four-day periods for four hours at a time.

Stage 8

Should Eskom escalate load-shedding to stage 8, SA residents will be without power up to six times a day or 12 hours, depending on the day’s schedule. This stage will shed 8,000MW from the grid.

Stage 8 doubles the frequency of stage 4.

'Controlled way'

According to Eskom, load-shedding is a controlled way to make sure the national power grid remains stable.

“The higher the load-shedding stage, the more frequent you will experiencing load-shedding.

“The higher the stage, the greater the number of customers who will be affected across the country.

“Generally, load-shedding in stage 8 will result in customers having electricity for 50% of the day.”

NB: On Tuesday, Eskom downgraded load-shedding from stage 6 to stage 4.

Politicians weigh in

Taking to social media, politicians had much to say about the situation.

MORE

High risk of load-shedding for the week, says Eskom

The probability of load-shedding for the rest of the week remains high, with stage 2 rotational power cuts continuing on Monday
News
1 day ago

Stage 4 load-shedding announced by Eskom

Widespread power cuts will be imposed on Monday, with Eskom announcing that load-shedding will move to Stage 4
News
1 day ago

Load-shedding downgraded from stage 6 to stage 4

Eskom on Monday night downgraded load-shedding from unprecedented stage 6 back to stage 4
News
14 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'Why don't you arrest me?' - Julius Malema News
  2. Shot Cape Town lawyer 'died because he failed to deliver' South Africa
  3. Stage 6 load-shedding to stay until 11pm - but it's 'no cause for alarm' South Africa
  4. Flood warning issued for parts of SA South Africa
  5. Blade Nzimande told to choose: party or the cabinet? News

Latest Videos

Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
Celebrating Zozi's Victory
X