Stages 6 to 8 load-shedding: What it means and how it affects you
Eskom implemented stage 6 load-shedding for the first time on Monday and has announced that it has started planning for stages 7 and 8.
What does this mean and how does it affect you?
Stage 6
SA has never experienced anything higher than stage 4 load-shedding, with stages 6 and 7 indicating that Eskom will shed 6,000MW and 7,000MW respectively.
Stage 6 doubles the frequency of stage 3 and, according to Eskom, this means load- shedding will be scheduled over four-day periods for four hours at a time.
Stage 8
Should Eskom escalate load-shedding to stage 8, SA residents will be without power up to six times a day or 12 hours, depending on the day’s schedule. This stage will shed 8,000MW from the grid.
Stage 8 doubles the frequency of stage 4.
'Controlled way'
According to Eskom, load-shedding is a controlled way to make sure the national power grid remains stable.
“The higher the load-shedding stage, the more frequent you will experiencing load-shedding.
“The higher the stage, the greater the number of customers who will be affected across the country.
“Generally, load-shedding in stage 8 will result in customers having electricity for 50% of the day.”
NB: On Tuesday, Eskom downgraded load-shedding from stage 6 to stage 4.
Politicians weigh in
Taking to social media, politicians had much to say about the situation.
This would be lot funnier if it wasn’t so sad. As a people we have learnt to find humour in tragedy, but make no mistake, #Eskom is sabotaging the hopes of 10 million unemployed South Africans. #Stage6 #Loadshedding pic.twitter.com/kfSBtEPoVm— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) December 9, 2019
Stage 6 load shedding to be implemented today from 18h00. We apologies to the residents of Ekurhuleni in advance as I don’t know what @Eskom_SA mean now🙈🙈🙈— Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) December 9, 2019
Ladies and Gentlemen: here is the Chairperson of Eskom, friend of Jamnandas: they both know nothing about electricity! Our country is in true crisis of lack of leadership! pic.twitter.com/m1w5LQrnsj— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) December 9, 2019
Stage 6 load shedding, uncharted territory, devastating for the economy and our country, fatal for growth and jobs. Time for government to level with South Africans about what is actually going on, I’m not buying this wet coal story!— John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) December 9, 2019
Loadshedding is job shedding. I reflect on the fact that our energy crisis has gone on for over a decade, with no real change solution. Our energy demand has not increased in the same timeframe.We must issue licenses for power producers to supply energy directly to municipalities pic.twitter.com/VtqQDPFZNP— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) December 10, 2019