The worst of the rainfall and flooding is over for now, says weather service

After days of heavy rainfall that resulted in flooding in several areas, the SA Weather Service (Saws) on Tuesday said the worst was over.

"The system that resulted in heavy rain and flooding over the north-eastern provinces over the past week is expected to move out of the country tomorrow [Wednesday]," said the national forecaster.

It added that there were "no weather alerts" issued for Wednesday.

The recent rains resulted in flooding in several parts of the country, where vehicles and shacks were swept away, leaving scores of people displaced.