Trial of Daveyton nanny accused of killing toddler starts in February

The Daveyton couple whose toddler was murdered, allegedly by his nanny, will need to wait until next year to find out what led to the crime.

The nanny, Mannana Tsabane from Lesotho, appeared in in the Benoni magistrate’s court on Tuesday. The matter was postponed to February 5 next year, as some parts of the police investigation are yet to be concluded.

Tsabane, aged 39, will remain behind bars after she chose to abandon her bail bid last month. She did so in a full courtroom, where community members and relatives of the slain 19-month-old toddler, Langelihle "Langa" Mnguni, called for her release - saying they wanted to “deal with her” themselves.

During those court proceedings, the prosecution revealed that it was still waiting for the contents of Tsabane’s cellphone. Prosecutor Pheello Maleleka told the court at the time that Tsabane’s cellphone was yet to be processed by forensics and was believed to contain crucial information that would help their case.