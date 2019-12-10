South Africa

Warning issued as sluice gates opened at overflowing Witbank Dam

10 December 2019 - 15:40 By Naledi Shange
A warning has been issued to property owners and road users as the Witbank Dam overflows.
A warning has been issued to property owners and road users as the Witbank Dam overflows.
Image: 123rf.com/Chayapon Bootboonneam

The Emalahleni municipality on Tuesday warned residents living near the Witbank Dam, which has reached full capacity due to heavy rains, to take care. 

In a statement, the municipality said it needed to open the sluice gates to allow the water to flow out.

"Due to recent floods experienced across the country, the Witbank Dam level has increased to above 100%. The situation has warranted that the sluice gates be opened in order to properly manage and control the water coming from the dam," the municipality said.

This video of the water flowing from the dam was posted on the Facebook group Storm Report SA.

Property owners have been warned that the opening of the gates, which will see excess water flowing into the Olifants River, could cause a "flood".

Residents were asked to take precautionary measures. 

"Low-lying bridges are in danger of being submerged or swept away so motorists and road users are warned of these possible dangers," the municipality said. 

It called for calm, saying emergency services were on alert.

MORE

Hundreds rescued from Mamelodi flooding, while the 'Phanda Pusha Pay entrepreneur' keeps feet dry

The City of Tshwane says 150 people were rescued after being trapped in Mamelodi due to the floods on Monday
News
10 hours ago

Army helicopters sent in to rescue dozens stranded at Centurion hotel

The air force was called in on Monday to rescue numerous people trapped by flood waters as heavy rain continued to pelt Centurion and other parts of ...
News
1 day ago

Dramatic scenes of chaos in parts of Gauteng after flooding

Heavy, strong rains and floods have left some parts of Gauteng swamped.
News
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'Why don't you arrest me?' - Julius Malema News
  2. Shot Cape Town lawyer 'died because he failed to deliver' South Africa
  3. Stage 6 load-shedding to stay until 11pm - but it's 'no cause for alarm' South Africa
  4. Flood warning issued for parts of SA South Africa
  5. Blade Nzimande told to choose: party or the cabinet? News

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER | Stage 6 to 8 load-shedding and what it could mean for you
Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
X