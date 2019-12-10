Warning issued as sluice gates opened at overflowing Witbank Dam

The Emalahleni municipality on Tuesday warned residents living near the Witbank Dam, which has reached full capacity due to heavy rains, to take care.

In a statement, the municipality said it needed to open the sluice gates to allow the water to flow out.

"Due to recent floods experienced across the country, the Witbank Dam level has increased to above 100%. The situation has warranted that the sluice gates be opened in order to properly manage and control the water coming from the dam," the municipality said.

This video of the water flowing from the dam was posted on the Facebook group Storm Report SA.