South Africa

WATCH | Fire breaks out at Kwagga substation in Tshwane

10 December 2019 - 10:55 By TimesLIVE

A fire broke out at the Kwagga substation in Pretoria West on Tuesday morning due to an “oil leak”. According to Jacaranda FM, EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso said firefighters were dispatched about 3.30am and had been fighting the blaze with foam since. Surrounding areas, including Rosslyn, Atteridgeville, Soshanguve and Pretoria North, had been affected. The city said telephone lines were down due to an outage caused by the blaze. 

