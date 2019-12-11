Bikers take fight against gender-based violence across SA in nine days

A group of Johannesburg bikers is revving loudly on a mission to promote the fight against gender-based violence, among several other worthy causes.

Every year, the group - made up of professionals including engineers, businesswomen and corporate executives - tour South Africa’s nine provinces in nine days. They are members of the non-profit 9 Provinces in 9 Days.

On Monday the NPO’s 13 members stopped in Cape Town, where they spoke to taxi drivers and commuters at the Langa and Khayelitsha taxi ranks about bikers’ safety, the Arrive Alive campaign and gender-based violence.

One of the bikers, Gugu Tshabalala, said the fight against gender-based violence made her emotional.

“The NPO supports three initiatives,” said Tshabalala. “The one closest to my heart is the fight against gender-based violence. I have [a very close relative] who is married to a very abusive man, but she won’t leave him - even if we can talk and ... get him arrested.”