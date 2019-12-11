South Africa

Bikers take fight against gender-based violence across SA in nine days

11 December 2019 - 07:00 By PHILANI NOMBEMBE
Businesswoman Gugu Tshabalala is part of a group of bikers called 9 Provinces in 9 Days, who have added the fight against gender-based violence to their annual tour of SA.
Businesswoman Gugu Tshabalala is part of a group of bikers called 9 Provinces in 9 Days, who have added the fight against gender-based violence to their annual tour of SA.
Image: Supplied

A group of Johannesburg bikers is revving loudly on a mission to promote the fight against gender-based violence, among several other worthy causes.

Every year, the group - made up of professionals including engineers, businesswomen and corporate executives - tour South Africa’s nine provinces in nine days. They are members of the non-profit 9 Provinces in 9 Days.

On Monday the NPO’s 13 members stopped in Cape Town, where they spoke to taxi drivers and commuters at the Langa and Khayelitsha taxi ranks about bikers’ safety, the Arrive Alive campaign and gender-based violence.

One of the bikers, Gugu Tshabalala, said the fight against gender-based violence made her emotional.

“The NPO supports three initiatives,” said Tshabalala. “The one closest to my heart is the fight against gender-based violence. I have [a very close relative] who is married to a very abusive man, but she won’t leave him - even if we can talk and ... get him arrested.”

Members of 9 Provinces in 9 Days during their stopover in Cape Town.
Members of 9 Provinces in 9 Days during their stopover in Cape Town.
Image: Supplied

She said she hoped to broaden public knowledge of gender-based abuse through the initiative.

"It is a very complex subject. In some instances you fear for a person’s life, but they just won’t quit the relationship," she said.

"I would say no two women in abusive situations are dealing with the same issue. Some people stick around because the kids, some stick around because of the shame of walking away from a marriage, while some stay because the abusive partner is a provider.

"We need to widen the conversation and I think by travelling to different provinces and confronting the scourge [we] will put us in better stead.”

The NPO started six years ago with just three bikers.

"We have objectives as an NPO," founder Ithuteng Shai told TimesLIVE.

"The first one is road safety. It is informed by accidents that we have on the road, including bikers. For a long time, biker stats were never captured as biker accidents. They were all lumped [together] as motor vehicle accidents.

Ithuteng Shai founded 9 Provinces in 9 Days to champion road safety and other good causes.
Ithuteng Shai founded 9 Provinces in 9 Days to champion road safety and other good causes.
Image: Supplied

"The second one is Arrive Alive. We normally do this tour ride around December, when it is about time for Arrive Alive. We say that everybody, no matter where they are coming from, needs to arrive alive at home.

“The third one is 16 days of activism for no violence against women and children. We are saying under the helmet is a wife, a sister, a husband and a father. We can’t sit and watch the things that are happening in our communities as bikers.

"We do know that there are men who get abused but in the main it is woman and children who get abused,” added Shai.

"The other two things we stand for [are] raising awareness on diabetes and depression."

From Cape Town the bikers left for Port Elizabeth on Tuesday, having already been to Mpumalanga, Limpopo, the North West, Free State and Northern Cape. From the Eastern Cape, they are set to go to KwaZulu-Natal before returning home to Gauteng.

“Some of the things we do [includes] going to taxi ranks. There you have taxi drivers and passengers. We have people crossing the highway where they are not supposed to cross. When a motorbike comes, then it’s an accident. You have people jaywalking and they don’t observe. Lately people wear earphones,” said Shai.

“We engage them about these things."  

READ MORE:

Victims of gender-based violence 'have only a slim chance of recovery'

The South African Society of Psychiatrists on Wednesday said women who experienced trauma as a result of rape and physical assault by their intimate ...
News
6 days ago

16 days of activism for what? Eight brutal cases that rocked us in 2019

Eight murder cases have captured South Africa's attention this year and left many scarred for life.
News
2 weeks ago

Good design saves pedestrians' lives - transport engineer

Pedestrian deaths, which comprise 38% of road fatalities in SA, can be designed out of towns and cities, according to research from Stellenbosch ...
News
7 months ago

Most read

  1. Shot Cape Town lawyer 'died because he failed to deliver' South Africa
  2. Dramatic scenes of chaos in parts of Gauteng after flooding South Africa
  3. Stage 6 load-shedding to stay until 11pm - but it's 'no cause for alarm' South Africa
  4. No plates and excessive revving lands Lambo in the pound after Durban raid South Africa
  5. Army helicopters sent in to rescue dozens stranded at Centurion hotel South Africa

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER | Stage 6 to 8 load-shedding and what it could mean for you
Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
X