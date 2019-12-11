Bus with passengers catches fire on N1 north in Johannesburg
A bus carrying passengers caught fire on the N1 north near William Nicol Drive on Wednesday morning.
Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the bus was travelling from Cape Town to Zimbabwe.
Pictures of passengers escaping through the windows have been widely circulated on social media.
“There have been no injuries reported. It is only the luggage burning, but there is a fear of an explosion,” Minnaar said.
He said emergency services were on the scene battling the blaze.
Traffic in the area was heavily backed up and motorists were advised to use alternative routes.
This is a developing story
N1 North between Malibongwe and William Nicol 🙆♂️🙆♂️ pic.twitter.com/2kPZUfZZib— Raymond Ramalata (@Raymalate) December 11, 2019
JHB - N1 Highway (Update): #BusFire at William Nicol Drive: Northbound CLOSED, Southbound HEAVY pic.twitter.com/NGkw9ebknZ— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) December 11, 2019
JHB - N1 North: BURNING VEHICLE at William Nicol Drive - HEAVY QUEUE building - exit at Malibongwe Drive to avoid pic.twitter.com/JjVebpnBKU— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) December 11, 2019
11/12/2019 @ 06h50— RIOT & ATTACK info SA (@RiotAndAttackSA) December 11, 2019
FOURWAYS
N1
BUS FIRE INCIDENT on the N1 North after the William Nicol Drive exit - HEAVY DELAYS pic.twitter.com/KDb2DHUfZa
(U/D) 216445: Vehicle Fire (Vehicle Fire) N1 Bi direction at William Nicol I/C. Road closed. Expected delays pic.twitter.com/7feeMsTqJM— ITRAFFIC (GP) (@itrafficgp) December 11, 2019