Bus with passengers catches fire on N1 north in Johannesburg

A bus carrying passengers caught fire on the N1 north near William Nicol Drive on Wednesday morning.

Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the bus was travelling from Cape Town to Zimbabwe.

Pictures of passengers escaping through the windows have been widely circulated on social media.

“There have been no injuries reported. It is only the luggage burning, but there is a fear of an explosion,” Minnaar said.

He said emergency services were on the scene battling the blaze.

Traffic in the area was heavily backed up and motorists were advised to use alternative routes.

This is a developing story