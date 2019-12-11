Flooding in Gauteng over for now but more downpours coming

The heavy rain that flooded parts of Gauteng is over for now, says weather service Saws.

However, substantial rain can be expected on Friday and Sunday afternoons, said forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu, adding that the weather will improve in the next seven days.

Flooding

Saws issued a warning for heavy rain leading to localised flooding and reduced visibility over parts of King Cetshwayo and Umkhanyakude district municipalities on Wednesday.

“The system that resulted in heavy rain and flooding over the northeastern provinces over the past week is expected to move out of the country on Wednesday.”