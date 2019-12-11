South Africa

Flooding in Gauteng over for now but more downpours coming

11 December 2019 - 12:11 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The worst is over in Gauteng, says the weather service, but heavy rain is forecast for Friday and Sunday afternoons.
Image: Twitter/ReenValSA

The heavy rain that flooded parts of Gauteng is over for now, says weather service Saws.

However, substantial rain can be expected on Friday and Sunday afternoons, said forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu, adding that the weather will improve in the next seven days.

Flooding 

Saws issued a warning for heavy rain leading to localised flooding and reduced visibility over parts of King Cetshwayo and Umkhanyakude district municipalities on Wednesday.

“The system that resulted in heavy rain and flooding over the northeastern provinces over the past week is expected to move out of the country on Wednesday.” 

Drive slow

Recent rain in several parts of the country resulted in heavy traffic and cars being swept away.

Arrive Alive warned motorists to be vigilant and drive slowly.

“Keep in mind that on these wet roads the speed limit might not be a safe speed to drive at. Drive with lights on, slow down. Increase following distance.”

