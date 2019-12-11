South Africa

Former Sassa head and other government officials in court for R700m fraud

11 December 2019 - 18:22 By Naledi Shange
Former Sassa head Edward Makiwane was among several government officials in court in Kimberley on Wednesday on fraud charges.
Former Sassa head Edward Makiwane was among several government officials in court in Kimberley on Wednesday on fraud charges.
Image: South African Gov‏ via Twitter

Former Sassa head Edward Makiwane and other top government officials appeared in the Kimberley Regional Court on Wednesday on charges of fraud and contravention of the Public Financial Management Act.

Makiwane, along with former provincial head of sports, arts and culture Henry Esau, former head of agriculture Wonders Mothibi and the Trifecta group of companies, are alleged to have swindled around R700m from the government.

“It is alleged that in March 2006, the Trifecta group of companies secured contracts through influential government officials,” said Col Katlego Mogale.

"The company inflated rates and charged exceptionally high rates on premises that they leased to government departments.

"Bribes were paid to ensure that monthly rentals were paid in time, without proper invoicing - and to suppress all the faults contained in the building."

The group was served with a summons last month.

Following a brief appearance in court, their case was postponed on February 17 next year.

READ MORE:

Sassa staffer behind R1.2m grant fraud gets 15-year jail sentence

A former  SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) employee devised a lucrative scheme to defraud the agency and made easy cash.
News
3 months ago

State forks out R21.8m to reimburse social grant fraud victims

The state has forked out almost R22m in the past year to reimburse social grant beneficiaries who have been victims of social grant fraud.
Politics
4 months ago

Supreme Court upholds confiscation of R60m from company linked to ex-ANC leader John Block

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Tuesday upheld the Asset Forfeiture Unit's confiscation of R59.8m belonging to the Trifecta group of companies ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Dramatic scenes of chaos in parts of Gauteng after flooding South Africa
  2. Shot Cape Town lawyer 'died because he failed to deliver' South Africa
  3. Stage 6 load-shedding to stay until 11pm - but it's 'no cause for alarm' South Africa
  4. No plates and excessive revving lands Lambo in the pound after Durban raid South Africa
  5. Army helicopters sent in to rescue dozens stranded at Centurion hotel South Africa

Latest Videos

“Eskom insider sabotaged instrument”: Ramaphosa speaks on energy crisis
Takeaway customer 'robbed' while saucing chips during armed robbery
X