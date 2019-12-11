Gauteng rapist slapped with 13 life sentences, 185 years in jail

A 31-year-old man who was found guilty on 54 charges - including rape, kidnapping and assault - was slapped with 13 life sentences, plus 185 years' imprisonment.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Sibusiso Ndlovu was sentenced in the Gauteng high court on Tuesday.

His crimes were committed between 2015 and 2016 across Gauteng's East Rand and West Rand.

The lengthy sentence was welcomed by national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole, who praised the investigation team under the family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit in Gauteng and the NPA for ensuring that justice prevailed.

“The investigation into these cases and the subsequent conviction and sentencing of the accused is indicative of SAPS’s determination and commitment to decisively deal with those committing gender-based violence,” said Sitole.

He said he hoped the sentence would serve as a warning to perpetrators of crime.

“This is one of many cases where the FCS unit has secured multiple life sentences against perpetrators of gender-based crimes. We certainly hope this will serve as a hindrance to gender-based violence,” added Sitole.

Police said that in the last financial year, 2018/2019, SAPS had secured 658 life sentences against serial rapists and perpetrators of gender-based violence.