KZN again on high alert as deluge lashes parts of province
KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams have been placed on high alert as heavy lash parts of the province on Wednesday.
Acting co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Peggy Nkonyeni said teams were ready to be dispatched after weather service Saws issued a warning of heavy rain, localised flooding and reduced visibility over parts of Ilembe and the northern parts of Durban.
Metro police spokesperson senior superintendent Parboo Sewpersad told TimesLIVE that Umhlanga and Queensburgh had been hard hit by the torrential downpour, with roads being washed away, walls caving in and sink holes developing.
WATCH: The M4 highway, north of Durban, suffers further damage after heavy rain pelted the area yesterday and today. Part of the highway after Umhlanga was closed recently following rain damage.— Suthentira Govender (@SuthentiraG) December 11, 2019
Video:Queensburgh Crime Watch@TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/L395xT7JzJ
There were reports of a number of accidents, a rockfall, deep puddles and manholes overflowing in and around Durban.
Nkonyeni urged residents to be cautious as the weather continued to pose a serious threat.
“We have placed our teams on alert and they are monitoring areas and routes that are prone to localised flooding so that they can provide adequate support to residents,” she said.
Cogta also appealed to residents living in low lying areas to exercise caution, “as the risk of localised flooding is real”.