KZN again on high alert as deluge lashes parts of province

KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams have been placed on high alert as heavy lash parts of the province on Wednesday.

Acting co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Peggy Nkonyeni said teams were ready to be dispatched after weather service Saws issued a warning of heavy rain, localised flooding and reduced visibility over parts of Ilembe and the northern parts of Durban.

Metro police spokesperson senior superintendent Parboo Sewpersad told TimesLIVE that Umhlanga and Queensburgh had been hard hit by the torrential downpour, with roads being washed away, walls caving in and sink holes developing.