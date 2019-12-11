South Africa

Load-shedding called off, with power restored fully by 11pm: Eskom

11 December 2019 - 22:20 By Matthew Savides
Eskom unexpectedly terminated load-shedding on Wednesday night.
Eskom unexpectedly terminated load-shedding on Wednesday night.
Image: 123RF/loganban

Eskom called off load-shedding on Wednesday night.

In a short statement, the power utility said it would start with the termination of stage 2 load-shedding from 10pm - "with load-shedding terminated in all areas by 11pm".

"This is done in a safe and controlled way to keep the system in balance," Eskom said.

Reasons for this were not given.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa and ministers Pravin Gordhan and Gwede Mantashe met with Eskom bosses over the power crisis plaguing the country. It was promised at a briefing following the meeting that there would be no load-shedding between mid-December and mid-January.

MORE

No load-shedding from Tuesday, promises Ramaphosa as 'sabotage' partly blamed for blackouts

President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged that load-shedding will come to an end next Tuesday - and that it will not be a dark Christmas.
Politics
7 hours ago

Load-shedding could be with us another two years, says Eskom

It will take up to two years to see the full benefits of Eskom's recovery plan - until then, you can expect load-shedding, Eskom says.
News
1 day ago

From Mmusi Maimane to Floyd Shivambu - politicians react to load-shedding

Eskom has been imposing power cuts for six consecutive days and politicians are far from impressed.
Politics
13 hours ago

Most read

  1. Dramatic scenes of chaos in parts of Gauteng after flooding South Africa
  2. Shot Cape Town lawyer 'died because he failed to deliver' South Africa
  3. Stage 6 load-shedding to stay until 11pm - but it's 'no cause for alarm' South Africa
  4. No plates and excessive revving lands Lambo in the pound after Durban raid South Africa
  5. Army helicopters sent in to rescue dozens stranded at Centurion hotel South Africa

Latest Videos

“Eskom insider sabotaged instrument”: Ramaphosa speaks on energy crisis
Takeaway customer 'robbed' while saucing chips during armed robbery
X