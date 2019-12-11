Load-shedding called off, with power restored fully by 11pm: Eskom

Eskom called off load-shedding on Wednesday night.

In a short statement, the power utility said it would start with the termination of stage 2 load-shedding from 10pm - "with load-shedding terminated in all areas by 11pm".

"This is done in a safe and controlled way to keep the system in balance," Eskom said.

Reasons for this were not given.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa and ministers Pravin Gordhan and Gwede Mantashe met with Eskom bosses over the power crisis plaguing the country. It was promised at a briefing following the meeting that there would be no load-shedding between mid-December and mid-January.