Newcastle experiences load-shedding for the first time amid Eskom court battle

During periods of national load-shedding, the town cut back on a certain amount of electricity per day, depending on the national grid requirements.

When load-shedding hit, the town implemented geyser switches. Geyser-controlling regulators are installed in every home and these were switched off during peak times.

However this all changed on Monday.

โ€œThe residents and businesses were shocked to be load-shed on Monday for the first time. Eskom decided to load shed our industrial area at 10am on Monday with no warning at all,โ€ said Johan Pieters of the Newcastle Growth Coalition.

When the lights went out, Newcastle residents scrambled to find a load-shedding schedule.

Desperate to know when the power would go off again, they took to the municipality's social media pages to demand that a schedule be issued.