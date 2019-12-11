Newcastle experiences load-shedding for the first time amid Eskom court battle

During periods of national load-shedding, the town cut back on a certain amount of electricity per day, depending on the national grid requirements.

When load-shedding hit, the town implemented geyser switches. Geyser-controlling regulators are installed in every home and these were switched off during peak times.

However this all changed on Monday.

“The residents and businesses were shocked to be load-shed on Monday for the first time. Eskom decided to load shed our industrial area at 10am on Monday with no warning at all,” said Johan Pieters of the Newcastle Growth Coalition.

When the lights went out, Newcastle residents scrambled to find a load-shedding schedule.

Desperate to know when the power would go off again, they took to the municipality's social media pages to demand that a schedule be issued.