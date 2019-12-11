Nomgcobo Jiba to start 2020 as a pupil advocate

Former prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba, who abandoned her legal bid in November to challenge her dismissal by President Cyril Ramaphosa, is set to return to the courtroom — as a pupil advocate.

Jiba’s attorney, Zola Majavu, confirmed on Tuesday that she would start her pupillage with the Pan African Bar Association of SA (Pabasa) from January.

Pabasa was founded just over a year ago and lists some of its key objectives as being the empowerment of black women advocates. Jiba has consistently maintained that she was targeted by the General Council of the Bar (GCB) because of her race and gender — an accusation the GCB has vehemently denied.

Majavu stressed that there was no barrier to Jiba's doing pupillage and subsequently practising as an advocate, as efforts by the GCB in the Supreme Court of Appeal and Constitutional Court to have her struck from the roll of advocates had failed.