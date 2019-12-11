South Africa

Paulshof gun bust: Suspect arrested with AK47, other weapons and ammo

11 December 2019 - 07:29 By timeslive
This weapons haul was found in Paulshof.
Image: David Tembe via Twitter

A raid on a property in Paulshof, northern Johannesburg, has netted an illegal AK47 rifle, a 44 Magnum handgun, 9mm Walther pistol, a shotgun and ammunition.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) chief David Tembe said on Wednesday that a suspect was arrested for possession of the weapons during an operation by the JMPD's K9 unit, National Crime Intelligence and various security companies in the area.

“Ammunition for all firearms was found, mostly AK47 rounds,” he said.

City councillor Michael Sun said the raid came after a tip-off from Crime Intelligence.

Police are investigating whether the suspect and guns are linked to any other crimes, said Sun.

