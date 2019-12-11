South Africa

Snake Road in Benoni to be closed for much longer over massive sinkhole

11 December 2019 - 14:42 By Iavan Pijoos
The sinkhole on Snake Road in Benoni emerged at the beginning of November.
The sinkhole on Snake Road in Benoni emerged at the beginning of November. 
Image: PigSpotter via Twitter

A team of experts is still looking at measures to fix a massive sinkhole in Benoni which saw a provincial road being closed for longer than a month, Ekurhuleni Emergency Services said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson William Ntladi said the sinkhole was discovered on Snake Road in Benoni at the beginning of November.

The road had been closed since November 2.

“It’s a provincial road and a team of geotechnical experts has been investigating the cause and the depth of the sinkhole. They are also looking at measures to fix the sinkhole.

“I can tell you now that the road will be closed for much longer,” he said.

Last month, the Gauteng roads and transport department said road users travelling southwards should use Tom Jones off-ramp towards Heidelberg and those travelling from the south should use Pioneer and turn right into Bunyan street to reach the N12.

In the same month, a second sinkhole saw the closure of both sections of Delmas Road (the R50) to traffic.

The road was closed from the intersection at Elandsfontein Road, as well as at the intersection of the R50 and R25.

MORE

Giant sinkhole forces road closure on East Rand

A growing sinkhole has forced authorities to close the N12 (Snake Road) between Pioneer Drive and Golden Drive at Benoni on the East Rand.
News
1 month ago

Massive sinkhole on Mpumalanga road is crippling local businesses

A massive sinkhole on an important arterial road in Mpumalanga is slowly crippling mining and farming activity in the small surrounding towns.
News
7 months ago

Most read

  1. Dramatic scenes of chaos in parts of Gauteng after flooding South Africa
  2. Shot Cape Town lawyer 'died because he failed to deliver' South Africa
  3. Stage 6 load-shedding to stay until 11pm - but it's 'no cause for alarm' South Africa
  4. No plates and excessive revving lands Lambo in the pound after Durban raid South Africa
  5. Army helicopters sent in to rescue dozens stranded at Centurion hotel South Africa

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER | Stage 6 to 8 load-shedding and what it could mean for you
Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
X