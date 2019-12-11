Taxi driver shot dead by metro cop in Bloemfontein

A Bloemfontein metro police officer shot and killed a taxi driver after an argument in the City of Roses on Monday afternoon.

Col Thandi Mbambo said on Wednesday that the metro cop tried to pull over the taxi at the CBD taxi rank.

“A scuffle ensued between the 47-year-old taxi driver and the 49-year-old traffic officer.

“During the scuffle the taxi driver allegedly grabbed a knife from the taxi and tried to stab the traffic officer, who subsequently fired a shot that fatally wounded the taxi driver,” Mbambo said.

The taxi driver was declared dead at the scene.