The history of cornflakes, and other burning questions SA asked Google in 2019

11 December 2019 - 08:00 By NIVASHNI NAIR
Why were cornflakes invented, load-shedding, job openings near me, Neyi Zimu and the Rugby World Cup were among the top trending search lists on Google during the year.
Image: 123RF/Chalermphon Kumchai

Why were cornflakes invented? This was the question most asked by South Africans of  search engine Google this year.

According to statistics from Google's 2019 Year in Search lists, the history behind the cereal topped the list of trending questions.

Although Google released the lists to provide "a unique insight into the year's major moments", just why the invention of cornflakes was the country's most burning question was baffling.

Other top 10 questions included how to draw eyebrows.

Unsurprisingly, load-shedding, Bosasa, Baby Shark and Zodwa Wabantu were among the trending items on the search lists.

"This year's trending searches show South Africans’ keen interest in the world and people around them. Pop culture, sports and politics captured the nation’s attention. Nine of the 10 top trending search terms were for local people, news and events. The top questions list reflects this strongly, with eight of the top 10 questions related to local happenings.

"From the Rugby World Cup to load-shedding, elections and James Small, South Africans use search to find out about the things that really matter to them," the search engine said in a statement.

It said search trends information was gleaned from data collated by Google, based on what South Africans have been searching for and asking Google during the year.

"Google processes more than 40,000 search queries every second. This translates to more than a billion searches a day, and 1.2-trillion searches a year worldwide," the search engine said.

Top trending questions:

  1. Why were cornflakes invented?
  2. What time is the Rugby World Cup final? 
  3. How many votes for a seat in parliament?
  4. How did Cameron Boyce die? 
  5. How long is a rugby match? 
  6. What is Bosasa?
  7. What time do voting stations open? 
  8. Who won the election in South Africa?
  9. What is media? 
  10. What is teenage pregnancy?

Top trending questions of the decade:

  1. How to make slime?
  2. Why were cornflakes invented?
  3. How to get rid of belly fat?
  4. How to lose weight in three days?
  5. Where am I?
  6. How many weeks in a year?
  7. How to create an e-mail?
  8. How to grow hair fast?
  9. What is depression?
  10. How to draw eyebrows?

Top 10 trending searches: 

  1. Load-shedding
  2. Election results
  3. Thanos
  4. IEC
  5. Fiona Viotti
  6. Black Friday Specials
  7. Gavin Watson
  8. Mark Batchelor
  9. Teacher’s Day
  10. Hoërskoel Driehoek

Top trending searches of the decade:

  1. Load-shedding
  2. Uzalo
  3. Meghan Markle
  4. Zodwa Wabantu
  5. Baby Shark
  6. Cardi B
  7. Game of Thrones
  8. Thanos
  9. Nicki Minaj
  10. Amapiano

Top "near me" searches:

  1. Job openings near me
  2. Parks near me
  3. Restaurant near me
  4. McDonald's near me
  5. Hotels near me
  6. Hair salon near me
  7. Voting station near me
  8. Petrol station near me
  9. Makro near me
  10. Woolworths near me

Top trending South African personalities:

  1. Neyi Zimu
  2. James Small
  3. Xolani Gwala
  4. Chester Williams
  5. Andile Gumbe
  6. Siya Kolisi
  7. David Kekana
  8. Faf de Klerk
  9. Peggy Sue Khumalo
  10. Robert Marawa

Top trending sports searches:

  1. Rugby World Cup
  2. Cricket World Cup
  3. India vs South Africa
  4. Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates
  5. Afcon
  6. Bafana Bafana
  7. Cricket live scores
  8. Proteas
  9. PSL standings
  10. Stellenbosch vs Kaizer Chiefs

Top trending movies searches:

  1. Avengers Endgame
  2. Captain Marvel
  3. When They See Us
  4. Aquaman
  5. Lion King
  6. John Wick 3
  7. Joker
  8. Hustlers
  9. Birdbox
  10. A Star is Born

Top trending music personalities:

  1. Johnny Clegg
  2. Thami Shobede
  3. Nipsey Hussle
  4. Mampintsha
  5. Oliver Mtukudzi
  6. Nichume
  7. Ndlovu Youth Choir
  8. Babes Wodumo
  9. Pitch Black Afro
  10. Kabza de Small

