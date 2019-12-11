Western Cape cops uncover abalone facility in Bellville

Western Cape police uncovered an abalone facility in Bellville, Cape Town, on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Capt FC Van Wyk said officers from the K9 unit pounced on the house in Deodar Road, Loevenstein, at about 11.30am.

Van Wyk said officers found numerous cooking pots, plastic containers, gas cylinders and burners, a scale and various other items.

He said several shelves and plastic containers filled with dried abalone were also recovered.

The estimated value of the abalone could not be determined.

A 28-year-old was arrested on charges under the Living Marine Resources Act and is expected to appear in the Bellville magistrate's court soon.