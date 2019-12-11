Will President Cyril Ramaphosa's return from Egypt solve the Eskom mess?
As the Eskom crisis deepened and power cuts persisted, President Cyril Ramaphosa was on Tuesday forced to cut short a two-day trip to Egypt to address issues faced by the power utility.
The DA called for Ramaphosa to be transparent about the happenings at Eskom.
Ramaphosa confirmed he would be cutting his trip short, but many believed it was too little to late.
The president's decision to return was seen by some as a step towards addressing the Eskom issue once and for all. However, others said it gave the country “false hope.”
Ramaphosa left for Egypt when there was loadshedding, got to Egypt and decided to come back to deal with loadshedding. #loadsheddingstage6 pic.twitter.com/mP6qgXVJkI— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) December 10, 2019
Lol it seems load shedding has been suspended until further notice. President Ramaphosa really came back from Egypt with a huge blow dryer to dry the coal🤣— Shumi ley'nkezo Ngubane. (@Maqhawe_Ngubane) December 11, 2019
Ramaphosa is meeting the minister of public enterprises and the Eskom board later today, this is promising, right?— Ms_Gupta 🇿🇦 ❤️🤡 (@African_Spring) December 11, 2019
My problem with Ramaphosa cutting short his trip to Egypt because of the rolling power cuts is the false expectation created that suggests there’s actually something he will do or instruct others to do that can save us from this mess.— Theto Mahlakoana (@ThetoThakane) December 10, 2019