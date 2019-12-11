Will President Cyril Ramaphosa's return from Egypt solve the Eskom mess?

As the Eskom crisis deepened and power cuts persisted, President Cyril Ramaphosa was on Tuesday forced to cut short a two-day trip to Egypt to address issues faced by the power utility.

The DA called for Ramaphosa to be transparent about the happenings at Eskom.

Ramaphosa confirmed he would be cutting his trip short, but many believed it was too little to late.

