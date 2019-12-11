South Africa

Will President Cyril Ramaphosa's return from Egypt solve the Eskom mess?

11 December 2019 - 10:08 By Cebelihle Bhengu
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: Supplied

As the Eskom crisis deepened and power cuts persisted, President Cyril Ramaphosa was on Tuesday forced to cut short a two-day trip to Egypt to address issues faced by the power utility.

The DA called for Ramaphosa to be transparent about the happenings at Eskom.

Ramaphosa confirmed he would be cutting his trip short, but many believed it was too little to late.

Take our poll and tell us what you think:

The president's decision to return was seen by some as a step towards addressing the Eskom issue once and for all. However, others said it gave the country “false hope.”

