Will Tito Mboweni return to Twitter? Well, he's considering it

Finance minister Tito Mboweni is reconsidering his decision to give Twitter the boot.

Mboweni said he had been encouraged to return to the popular app by his “Kigali friends” and minister of transport Fikile Mbalula.

This after he announced his departure in October, saying the platform was “abusive” and he would no longer engage in debates online. Instead, he would retweet.

“After a long thought process, I have decided not to do any original tweets any more,” he told his 468,535 followers at the time.