South Africa

Will Tito Mboweni return to Twitter? Well, he's considering it

11 December 2019 - 09:59 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Finance minister Tito Mboweni.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

Finance minister Tito Mboweni is reconsidering his decision to give Twitter the boot.

Mboweni said he had been encouraged to return to the popular app by his “Kigali friends” and minister of transport Fikile Mbalula.

This after he announced his departure in October, saying the platform was “abusive” and he would no longer engage in debates online. Instead, he would retweet.

“After a long thought process, I have decided not to do any original tweets any more,” he told his 468,535 followers at the time.

Taking to Twitter this week, Mboweni said he valued his friends' views, but maintained the platform was “abusive” and “no longer a networked society”.

According to Mboweni, his post and impression of Kigali had inspired many to travel to the capital city of Rwanda.

“I was told in Kigali that my tweets about Kigali have made the country well known to South Africans and that many are now visiting Rwanda.”

While social media users are hopeful he will be back, Mboweni said he would announce his “final decision” on Friday.

Some of his followers, including Rwanda's president, Paul Kagame, urged him to remain on the social media platform.

Here is a snapshot of reactions:

