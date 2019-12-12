Cancer couldn't stop UWC social work graduate from reaching his goals

When his mother was diagnosed with cancer, Johan Fourie put his studies on hold to care for her.

When he returned to the University of the Western Cape (UWC), he too was diagnosed with the disease - but that did not deter him from finishing his degree in social work.

On Friday, the 27-year-old from Calitzdorp in the Karoo will graduate cum laude, becoming the first in his family to obtain a university degree.

“It is very important to me and a major accomplishment because I come from a home where the highest qualification for my parents was grade 3,” Fourie told TimesLIVE.

“I value the opportunity of becoming a qualified social worker and being able to serve communities around the country with grace, compassion and empathy.”