Corruption is main obstacle to reconciliation, annual survey finds

Three-quarters of people say reconciliation is also unreachable if gender-based violence remains rampant, and if political parties exploit social divisions for political gain.

Potgieter said breaking reconciliation down into different components highlighted the fact that “if there are different ways we can work towards it, it feels a little less overwhelming”.

The barometer is based on a survey of 2,400 people who answered questions on a voluntary and face-to-face basis, and the sample was nationally representative of the adult population.

The research found a big gap between those who see reconciliation as necessary (77%), and those who feel they have experienced it (51%).

According to institute director Stanley Henkeman, “only 51.1% say they have experienced reconciliation, so we must remember that the report is generally positive, but in relation to what? When we talk about progress and confidence levels, we have to compare apples with apples.”

He said that from 2006 to today, “it has been a big backwards step and those are the things we have to interrogate lest we create false positive stories. Confidence levels are still very low.

"What is very clear is that from an aspirational perspective, South Africans want to be where we think we should be. But in reality, we are not.”

The report found that half of South Africans feel corruption has worsened since 1994, just under a third feel race relations have changed and 40% think that inequality is worse than before democracy arrived.