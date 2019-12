A Durban businessman, believed to be in his 40s, has been shot and killed in a suspected “hit” on Inanda Road in Springfield Industrial Park, on Thursday.

TimesLIVE understands that the man was shot multiple times as gunmen opened fire on his vehicle. It is believed the gunmen were using AK-47s.

Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson said the road had been cordoned off and the crime scene was active.