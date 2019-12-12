Family slain as attackers shoot up KZN home with shotguns and pistols

Bullets flew through the windows and doors of a home in Mpumalanga, west of Durban, on Wednesday night – and in the aftermath, six people were dead and a three-year-old was fighting for his life in hospital.

According to KZN SAPS spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker, 10 people were watching TV at about 8.30pm when the attackers struck.

“Nine members of a family were at their house in Mpumalanga watching TV when they heard gunshots from the window and the door. Five of the family members, as well a neighbour, were killed, while a three-year-old was rushed to the clinic.

“Three other family members were not injured,” said Naicker.

Four men and two women were killed. The youngest victim was 11-years-old.

Naicker said a number of shotgun and 9mm bullet casings were found on the scene.

“The motive for the killings is not known at this stage,” he said.