Hello darkness, my old friend: A week with(out) Eskom

SA remains in the dark as unplanned breakdowns leave Eskom “severely constrained” and implementing load-shedding for the seventh consecutive day.

The crisis deepened on Monday when the power utility implemented stage 6 load-shedding for the first time.

Here a timeline of SA's dark days, which started on December 5.

Generating capacity

Earlier this week, the power utility announced that the probability of load-shedding for the rest of the week remained high.

Eskom said unplanned breakdowns were above 12,000MW, about a quarter of the utility's nominal generating capacity.