South Africa

Hello darkness, my old friend: A week with(out) Eskom

12 December 2019 - 06:15 By Unathi Nkanjeni

SA remains in the dark as unplanned breakdowns leave Eskom “severely constrained” and implementing load-shedding for the seventh consecutive day. 

The crisis deepened on Monday when the power utility implemented stage 6 load-shedding for the first time.

Here a timeline of SA's dark days, which started on December 5. 

Generating capacity

Earlier this week, the power utility announced that the probability of load-shedding for the rest of the week remained high.

Eskom said unplanned breakdowns were above 12,000MW, about a quarter of the utility's nominal generating capacity.

High risk of load-shedding for the week, says Eskom

The probability of load-shedding for the rest of the week remains high, with stage 2 rotational power cuts continuing on Monday
News
3 days ago

Stage 6

While South Africans were enduring stage 4 power cuts on Monday, Eskom announced that stage 6 was being implemented and that it was planning for stages 7 and 8.

It said stage 6 was due to “a technical problem at Medupi power station”

Stages 6 to 8 load-shedding: What it means and how it affects you

Here is what you need to know
News
1 day ago

Celebs react

Mzansi took to social media to express its disappointment, while actor Rami Chuene's response to the power cuts took the cake.

On Twitter, she quoted John 8:12: “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will not walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.”

Rami Chuene's reaction to stage 6 load-shedding takes the cake- 'This is when Eskom takes the Jesus out of you'

Eskom on Monday implemented stage 6 of load-shedding, citing the pressure on its system.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Politicians react

Politicians, including former DA leader Mmusi Maimane and the EFF's deputy leader Floyd Shivambu, expressed frustration with the situation.

From Mmusi Maimane to Floyd Shivambu - politicians react to load-shedding

Eskom has been imposing power cuts for six consecutive days and politicians are far from impressed.
Politics
21 hours ago

Bonang makes the call

On Tuesday, TV personality Bonang Matheba called on Eskom to sort things out for Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi's return home.

She said it would be embarrassing if Miss SA returned to a dark country.

Bonang calls on Eskom to pull through for Zozi’s return

Bonang Matheba is calling on Eskom to pull through for Miss Universe's return
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Ramaphosa responds

President Cyril Ramaphosa cut short a two-day trip to Egypt after the DA blasted him for handling the issue via cellphone.

TimesLIVE reported that sources within the presidency said Ramaphosa would meet Eskom executives on Wednesday to deal with the crisis.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Ramaphosa said "sabotage" wet coal and an ageing fleet led to stage 6.

He said there would be no load-shedding from December 17 the lights would stay on.

Ramaphosa cuts short Egypt trip over Eskom crisis

President Cyril Ramaphosa has cut short his planned two-day trip to Egypt amid calls for him to deal with the ongoing load-shedding crisis.
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Dramatic scenes of chaos in parts of Gauteng after flooding South Africa
  2. Girl, 5, naked with hands tied, rescued with help of friend who had been ... South Africa
  3. Bus with passengers catches fire on N1 North in Johannesburg South Africa
  4. No plates and excessive revving lands Lambo in the pound after Durban raid South Africa
  5. Army helicopters sent in to rescue dozens stranded at Centurion hotel South Africa

Latest Videos

16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
“Eskom insider sabotaged instrument”: Ramaphosa speaks on energy crisis
X