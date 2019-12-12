IN PICTURES | KZN family gunned down while watching TV

When a KwaZulu-Natal family gathered around their television to watch their favourite 8pm soapie, little did they know it would be their last time together, before unknown gunmen opened fire on them.

Mvumo Msomi, 55, and his family were in their Mpumalanga home, outside Pietermaritzburg, on Wednesday when their house was riddled with bullets resulting in the deaths of six people.

“The neighbours sent a message to say there was a problem. I received the call at 11 yesterday. All we know is that the people started shooting at them while in the living room. Others ran to another room but the house was surrounded,” said Msomi’s brother, Ndodo.

Msomi, his children, Dumisani, 25, Philisiwe, 30, and Celiwe, 11, his nephew Dumisani, 28, and their neighbour, Bongani, 40, were among the casualties.

Msomi’s youngest child, Luyanda, 3, was taken to a local clinic. His wife Zanele and other children, Slindile, Sifiso and Senathi were unharmed in the incident.

“Those who survived can’t stop crying, you can't even speak to them,” said Ndodo.