IN QUOTES | President Cyril Ramaphosa on Eskom 'sabotage', wet coal and promises

President Cyril Ramaphosa briefed the media on Wednesday after a meeting with public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza.

Ramaphosa said there had been possible acts of sabotage that led to recent load-shedding and that he had instructed it be investigated as it had led to a loss of 2,000MW of electricity.

Here are six quotes from his briefing:

Wet coal

“The sabotage happened in a way where we lost 2,000MW. The wet coal led to a loss of additional megawatts. All that was a combination. Sabotage is not the only factor that led to load-shedding.”

Accountability

“Investigations are under way and I’ve urged management to speed up those investigations so that those who are found to have participated in this act of sabotage are held to account.”