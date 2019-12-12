Man killed in drive-by shooting in Cape Town

A man was gunned down in an apparent hit in Mitchells Plain on Thursday afternoon.

People at the scene said a white vehicle drove past and they heard gunshots. The victim was hit in the face and body, reported Netwerk24.

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa told TimesLIVE that the victim – whom police have not yet identified – was a 32-year-old male. She said a teenager, aged 16, was also wounded.

The incident happened at about 3:30pm on the corner of Silversands Street and De Duin Avenue in Westridge.

“The 16-year-old was taken to hospital by ambulance,” said Potelwa.

“They were standing on a corner when a vehicle with occupants drove towards them and shots were fired.

“Crime scene experts are combing the scene for clues. Additional resources from Mitchells Plain and the Anti-Gang Unit have been deployed in the area,” she added.

Netwerk24 said the shooting may have stemmed from a fallout between the Hard Livings and the 28s gang.