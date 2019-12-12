South Africa

Man killed in drive-by shooting in Cape Town

12 December 2019 - 21:12 By TimesLIVE
A man was gunned down in an apparent hit in Mitchells Plain on Thursday afternoon.
A man was gunned down in an apparent hit in Mitchells Plain on Thursday afternoon.
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

A man was gunned down in an apparent hit in Mitchells Plain on Thursday afternoon.

People at the scene said a white vehicle drove past and they heard gunshots. The victim was hit in the face and body, reported Netwerk24.

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa told TimesLIVE that the victim – whom police have not yet identified – was a 32-year-old male. She said a teenager, aged 16, was also wounded.

The incident happened at about 3:30pm on the corner of Silversands Street and De Duin Avenue in Westridge.

“The 16-year-old was taken to hospital by ambulance,” said Potelwa.

“They were standing on a corner when a vehicle with occupants drove towards them and shots were fired.

“Crime scene experts are combing the scene for clues. Additional resources from Mitchells Plain and the Anti-Gang Unit have been deployed in the area,” she added.

Netwerk24 said the shooting may have stemmed from a fallout between the Hard Livings and the 28s gang.

MORE

10-year-old Cape girl killed by gangsters 'dreamt of being a doctor'

The 10-year-old Tafelsig girl who was shot in a crossfire between gangs was buried on Tuesday.
News
2 days ago

Shot Cape Town lawyer 'died because he failed to deliver'

Cape Town criminal law veteran Vernon Jantjies received an offer he could not refuse. But when he could not deliver on his client’s demand to keep ...
News
3 days ago

Guns for gangs: alleged Cape Town gang boss Ralph Stanfield to stand trial with ex-cops in March

Alleged gang boss Ralph Stanfield will go on trial in March after losing two preliminary skirmishes in a massive guns-to-gangs case.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Dramatic scenes of chaos in parts of Gauteng after flooding South Africa
  2. Girl, 5, naked with hands tied, rescued with help of friend who had been ... South Africa
  3. Bus with passengers catches fire on N1 North in Johannesburg South Africa
  4. Load-shedding called off, with power restored by 11pm: Eskom South Africa
  5. Wife, stepdaughter murdered – husband drives head-on into a truck South Africa

Latest Videos

16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
“Eskom insider sabotaged instrument”: Ramaphosa speaks on energy crisis
X