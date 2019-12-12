South Africa

Man murders wife and stepson, turns gun on himself

12 December 2019 - 07:10 By Iavan Pijoos
The woman was 35 and the stepson 14.
The woman was 35 and the stepson 14.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

A 36-year-old man shot and killed his wife and stepson, then turned the gun on himself in a village in Ngcobo, Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Namhla Mdleleni said community members alerted them to the shooting on Wednesday.

The wife was aged 35 and the stepson 14.

“The community is once again urged to seek professional assistance when they are experiencing personnel challenges and help each other if they notice any signs of depression. Help is a call away," cluster commander Brig Mirriam Nkombisa said.

MORE

Wife, stepdaughter murdered – husband drives head-on into a truck

A 37-year-old man who allegedly strangled his wife and stepdaughter to death, was killed when he drove into a truck at Bela Bela, Limpopo on Tuesday.
News
18 hours ago

Mpumalanga widow found guilty of murdering husband on Valentine's Day

Simangele Shongwe was found guilty in the Mpumalanga high court for orchestrating the murder of her husband, teacher Vusi Mona, on Valentine’s Day ...
News
10 hours ago

Most read

  1. Dramatic scenes of chaos in parts of Gauteng after flooding South Africa
  2. Girl, 5, naked with hands tied, rescued with help of friend who had been ... South Africa
  3. Bus with passengers catches fire on N1 North in Johannesburg South Africa
  4. No plates and excessive revving lands Lambo in the pound after Durban raid South Africa
  5. Army helicopters sent in to rescue dozens stranded at Centurion hotel South Africa

Latest Videos

16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
“Eskom insider sabotaged instrument”: Ramaphosa speaks on energy crisis
X