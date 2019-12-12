South Africa

Margate lashed by nearly 150mm of rain in 24 hours

12 December 2019 - 10:42 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
Heavy rain has continued to fall unabated over parts of KwaZulu-Natal, including in the holiday town of Margate. File photo.
Heavy rain has continued to fall unabated over parts of KwaZulu-Natal, including in the holiday town of Margate. File photo.
Image: Anna Nikonorova/123rf.com

Nearly 150mm of rain fell in the popular KwaZulu-Natal holiday town of Margate in the past 24 hours.

According to weather service Saws, Durban received 71mm of rain in the same period.

KZN has been lashed by steady, heavy rain over the past two days, caused by an upper air trough.

“We are still expecting a 50% chance of rain and thunder showers in the interior of KwaZulu-Natal and we have a warning of localised flooding due to heavy rain along the coast of KwaZulu-Natal for today,” said forecaster Tokelo Chiloane.

The service is expecting the situation to improve on Friday.

“There is still going to be some rain, but not as heavy as today. We have an upper air trough that was passing through the country, which has brought the heavy rain.

“It is causing quite a bit of rain in the eastern part of the country. Maputo in Mozambique is also experiencing heavy rain. However, the system is now moving out of the country towards the ocean,” said Chiloane.

MORE

KZN again on high alert as deluge lashes parts of province

KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams have been placed on high alert as heavy rain pelted the northern parts of the province on Wednesday.
News
23 hours ago

Durban man dies in bed as houses collapse in heavy rain

A 41-year-old man died while in bed when a landslide smashed into his and his neighbour's homes in Inanda, north of Durban, on Thursday morning
News
3 hours ago

Durban's M4 will reopen only in 2020, motorists urged to plan their trips

Whether you're traveling to catch a flight from King Shaka International Airport, rushing for a meeting in Durban or heading up the north coast of ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Dramatic scenes of chaos in parts of Gauteng after flooding South Africa
  2. Girl, 5, naked with hands tied, rescued with help of friend who had been ... South Africa
  3. Bus with passengers catches fire on N1 North in Johannesburg South Africa
  4. No plates and excessive revving lands Lambo in the pound after Durban raid South Africa
  5. Army helicopters sent in to rescue dozens stranded at Centurion hotel South Africa

Latest Videos

16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
“Eskom insider sabotaged instrument”: Ramaphosa speaks on energy crisis
X