N3 closed for six hours after two die in truck accident
12 December 2019 - 12:18
A truck accident claimed the lives of two people and saw the N3 close for about six hours on Thursday.
Con Roux of the N3 Toll Concession said two trucks travelling southbound, towards Durban, collided near the Tugela Toll Plaza about 2am.
"The exact cause is not known at this stage and we are not sure what the conditions on the road were like at that time. All we know is that it had been raining."
Robert McKenzie of KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Service said two people died and three others were seriously injured.