South Africa

NSPCA finds 51 tigers in unhygienic conditions on NW farm, lays charges

12 December 2019 - 10:41 By ERNEST MABUZA
The NSPCA has laid criminal charges after finding 51 tigers kept in unhygienic conditions at a game farm outside Klerksdorp.
The NSPCA has laid criminal charges after finding 51 tigers kept in unhygienic conditions at a game farm outside Klerksdorp.
Image: 123RF/sourabhbharti

The National Society of SPCAs (NSPCA) has laid criminal charges against a game farm facility outside Klerksdorp after finding tigers being kept in unhygienic conditions and suffering from heat exhaustion.

Acting on a tip-off, NSPCA inspectors undertook an inspection of the farm in North West on November 28 where they counted 51 tigers.

The animals appeared to be suffering from heat exhaustion and were living in dirty and unhygienic conditions – it was evident that their enclosures had not been cleaned for some time.

“Other issues found included tigers being confined with unpotable drinking water, inadequate shelter, and a lack of bathing facilities,” the NSPCA said in a statement.

It said the Hawks had taken over the investigation, as this had become a high priority case.

The society said tigers were not fully adapted to handle the high temperatures that are common in North West during summer. It said the onus was therefore on the owner to provide an environment conducive to the animals’ welfare, no matter the cost or inconvenience.

“To keep tigers in these conditions is unacceptable, and this is a prime example of why we should not be keeping exotic species in SA, or any wild animal in captivity for that matter,” said Douglas Wolhuter, manager of the NSPCA’s wildlife protection unit.

The NSPCA said the confinement of the tigers was not only in violation of the Animals Protection Act, but the owners also appeared to be in contravention of the keeping permit that was issued by the permitting authority, the North West department of economic development, environment, conservation and tourism.

The keeping permit requirements include that the animals should have their cages cleaned daily, and that they should have potable drinking water.

The NSPCA said it has engaged twice with the department for a response and clarity regarding the perceived permit contraventions, and a way forward with the animals at the facility.

Wolhuter said it had not yet had a response.

MORE

Small court that leads the fight against poaching faces closure

SA’s “poaching court” faces being shut down, despite its perfect conviction rate since 2017.
News
2 weeks ago

100 rhino horns, four tiger carcasses seized as cops swoop in North West

One hundred rhino horns and four tiger carcasses were seized as police pounced in the Klerksdorp area in the North West on Tuesday.
News
2 weeks ago

Tiger takes 'longest' walk of 1,300km to find a mate and prey

Researchers say the 1,300km walk is the longest ever taken by a tiger, that they know of.
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Dramatic scenes of chaos in parts of Gauteng after flooding South Africa
  2. Girl, 5, naked with hands tied, rescued with help of friend who had been ... South Africa
  3. Bus with passengers catches fire on N1 North in Johannesburg South Africa
  4. No plates and excessive revving lands Lambo in the pound after Durban raid South Africa
  5. Army helicopters sent in to rescue dozens stranded at Centurion hotel South Africa

Latest Videos

16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
“Eskom insider sabotaged instrument”: Ramaphosa speaks on energy crisis
X