South Africa

Priceless memorabilia up in smoke after load-shedding oversight

12 December 2019 - 15:59 By Malibongwe Dayimani

The Stutterheim Country Club was destroyed by a fire believed to have been caused by load-shedding on Wednesday night.

Stutterheim fire department chief Louis Mostert said it was suspected that the fire started after kitchen staff forgot to switch off cooking equipment during load-shedding.

“The kitchen staff went home at 7pm and the power came back shortly after 9pm. The fire was reported to us at 10.47pm,” said Mostert.

The heritage building, built over several stages, housed irreplaceable golfing memorabilia as well as historical items from various farmers' associations and the Memorable Order of Tin Hats (MOTHs) — started in honour of World War 1 allied forces combatants - Mostert told DispatchLIVE. These were all destroyed in the fire.

“By the time we got there most of the building was engulfed in flames, the fire had spread through the ceiling.”

Mostert said the fire also gutted the lounge, hall, restaurant and locker room facilities.

MORE

City Power infrastructure buckles as load-shedding takes its toll

City Power’s electricity infrastructure has been severely affected by the current bout of load-shedding.
News
2 days ago

Power cuts paralyse Cape Town high court but 'load-shedding not to blame'

Power cuts at the high court in Cape Town this week have sparked security concerns and frustration among staff and judges. The outages are not ...
News
1 day ago

Load-shedding stranded hundreds of cableway visitors on Table Mountain

There was no escaping stage 6 load shedding even for tourists and visitors who were on top of the Table Mountain in Cape Town.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Dramatic scenes of chaos in parts of Gauteng after flooding South Africa
  2. Girl, 5, naked with hands tied, rescued with help of friend who had been ... South Africa
  3. Bus with passengers catches fire on N1 North in Johannesburg South Africa
  4. No plates and excessive revving lands Lambo in the pound after Durban raid South Africa
  5. Army helicopters sent in to rescue dozens stranded at Centurion hotel South Africa

Latest Videos

16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
“Eskom insider sabotaged instrument”: Ramaphosa speaks on energy crisis
X