The act of “sabotage” that led to 2,000 megawatts of electricity being wiped off the grid was already restored before Eskom decided to implement stage six load-shedding, one of its bosses says.

It was, says another utility chief, but one part of the disaster, followed by the calamities wet coal and an ageing fleet.

FREE TO READ: GET THE FULL STORY IN TODAY’S TIMES SELECT