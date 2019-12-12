Search on for little girl swept away in swollen KZN stream

Police search and rescue personnel were on Thursday afternoon searching for a little girl who is believed to have been swept away by a river in Tongaat, north of Durban.

Nkubonga Ngidi, aged about six or seven, was on her way home when she was swept away by the swollen river.

“She was crossing the river on her way to her house and fell over because it was overflowing,” said Dylan Meyerick from IPSS Medical Rescue.

By 3.50pm, there was no sign of the girl – but Paul Herbst, also of IPSS, said the search would continue depending on the weather and light.