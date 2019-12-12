South Africa

Search on for little girl swept away in swollen KZN stream

12 December 2019 - 16:18 By LWANDILE BHENGU
Police search and rescue are on scene in Tongaat where a little girl is believed to have been swept away
Police search and rescue are on scene in Tongaat where a little girl is believed to have been swept away
Image: Supplied

Police search and rescue personnel were on Thursday afternoon searching for a little girl who is believed to have been swept away by a river in Tongaat, north of Durban.

Nkubonga Ngidi, aged about six or seven, was on her way home when she was swept away by the swollen river.

“She was crossing the river on her way to her house and fell over because it was overflowing,” said Dylan Meyerick from IPSS Medical Rescue.

By 3.50pm, there was no sign of the girl – but Paul Herbst, also of IPSS, said the search would continue depending on the weather and light.

According to an emergency worker on scene, a search and rescue boat was in the knee-deep water searching for the girl while members of the K9 dog unit were conducting a search behind the boat on foot.

“Hopefully the river doesn't go out to sea,” said the worker.

The stream, in the Maguveni area, runs between informal settlements and is overflowing because of the recent heavy rains.

Earlier, three people died in the Inanda area, north of Durban, as three different structures collapsed in heavy rain.

MORE

Three die in house collapses as heavy rains lash Durban

At least three people have died in Durban as heavy rain causes houses to collapse in northern parts of the city
News
8 hours ago

Homes evacuated near Durban's M4 freeway collapse

At least two homes have been evacuated over fears that they could collapse, as the area surrounding the M4 freeway in Durban continues to erode in ...
News
3 hours ago

Margate lashed by nearly 150mm of rain in 24 hours

Nearly 150mm of rain fell in the popular KwaZulu-Natal holiday town of Margate in the past 24 hours
News
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Dramatic scenes of chaos in parts of Gauteng after flooding South Africa
  2. Girl, 5, naked with hands tied, rescued with help of friend who had been ... South Africa
  3. Bus with passengers catches fire on N1 North in Johannesburg South Africa
  4. No plates and excessive revving lands Lambo in the pound after Durban raid South Africa
  5. Army helicopters sent in to rescue dozens stranded at Centurion hotel South Africa

Latest Videos

16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
“Eskom insider sabotaged instrument”: Ramaphosa speaks on energy crisis
X