South Africa

Teenage boys arrested for huge Metrorail trains blaze

12 December 2019 - 06:13 By Naledi Shange
Police believe two teenage boys, aged 14 and 15, are the main suspects behind the attack.
Police believe two teenage boys, aged 14 and 15, are the main suspects behind the attack.
Image: Supplied

After releasing CCTV footage from the aftermath of the torching of Cape Town trains, police believe they have nabbed those behind the attack. 

Western Cape police said on Wednesday they had arrested two teenage boys, aged 14 and 15, who are believed to be the main suspects behind the torching of 18 train carriages last month.

The boys were “recognised” by a community member who saw CCTV footage of the arson attack, which was circulated on social media, said Brig Novela Potelwa.

“The community member alerted the police,” Potelwa said.

Metrorail had offered a R100,000 reward to anyone who could assist them in identifying the suspects.

It was not immediately clear whether the community member had claimed the cash.

RELATED ARTICLES:

WATCH | Metrorail releases footage of train arson suspects, wants help finding them

Metrorail on Monday released CCTV footage of two people believed to be connected to a train fire at Cape Town station on November 28.
News
2 days ago

“A 14-year-old suspect was subsequently arrested in Elsies River. Detective investigations led the police to another suspect, a 15-year-old in Delft, who was also arrested,” said Potelwa.

The boys appeared in a Cape Town court on Wednesday.

“[They] were remanded in juvenile custody until their next court appearance on January 9 2020,” said Potelwa.

The November 28 arson attack led to huge disruptions.

It was believed the commuter train operator tallied the cost of the damage to R61m.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Mbalula slams 'deliberate acts of criminality' in Cape Town train blaze

An “unprecedented” arson attack at Cape Town’s rail network hub in the city centre was in retaliation for the cancellation of “irregular” security ...
News
1 week ago

Cape Town trains back on track after station arsonists bring network to a standstill

All commuter trains in Cape Town were cancelled on Thursday morning after fires at the city's central station destroyed 18 carriages
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Dramatic scenes of chaos in parts of Gauteng after flooding South Africa
  2. Girl, 5, naked with hands tied, rescued with help of friend who had been ... South Africa
  3. Bus with passengers catches fire on N1 North in Johannesburg South Africa
  4. No plates and excessive revving lands Lambo in the pound after Durban raid South Africa
  5. Army helicopters sent in to rescue dozens stranded at Centurion hotel South Africa

Latest Videos

16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
“Eskom insider sabotaged instrument”: Ramaphosa speaks on energy crisis
X