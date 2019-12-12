Three die after car collides with ambulance transporting patients near Kroonstad

Three people, including a young girl, died after their car collided head-on with an ambulance on the R76 near Kroonstad in the Free State on Wednesday.

Free State health department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said on the day, 31 people, including three children under the age of one, had to be transport to a health facility in Kroonstad through the department’s planned patient transport.

“We use the planned patient transport to transport patients to nearby hospitals that are far from health facilities.

“There were too many people for the planned patient transport vehicle so an ambulance assisted by transporting nine patients, including the driver and an additional three children,” Mvambi said.

While the two vehicles were travelling on the R76 to Boitumelo Hospital in Kroonstad, an oncoming vehicle collided with the ambulance, Mvambi said.