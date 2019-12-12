South Africa

Thuli Madonsela questions the motives of culprits behind Eskom 'sabotage'

12 December 2019 - 11:32 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela wonders who the saboteurs could possible be, and why they would want to cripple Eskom.
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela wonders who the saboteurs could possible be, and why they would want to cripple Eskom.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

While all eyes are on President Cyril Ramaphosa after he blamed wet coal and sabotage for the recent load-shedding, former public protector Thuli Madonsela has questioned the motives of the alleged “culprits”.

On Wednesday, Ramaphosa said there had been possible acts of sabotage that led to recent blackouts.

“The sabotage happened in a way where we lost 2,000MW. The wet coal led to a loss of additional megawatts. All that was a combination. Sabotage is not the only factor that led to load-shedding.”

He said investigations were under way "and I’ve urged management to speed up those investigations so that those who are found to have participated in this act of sabotage are held to account".

Without giving a clear plan on ending load-shedding, Ramaphosa said there would be no power cuts over Christmas.

Taking to social media, Madonsela questioned the reasons for the “sabotage” and the “culprits” behind it.

In another tweet, she explained that her thoughts came from an industrial sociology dissertation she did “years ago”.

TimesLIVE reported that Ramaphosa also said Eskom would be working with the police and the intelligence agency to find out exactly how anyone within Eskom could have disconnected the instrument that led to the loss of capacity.

According to Eskom's COO Jan Oberholzer, the loss took place at the Tutuka power station in Mpumalanga.

No load-shedding from Tuesday, promises Ramaphosa as 'sabotage' partly blamed for blackouts

President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged that load-shedding will come to an end next Tuesday - and that it will not be a dark Christmas.
Politics
20 hours ago

Load-shedding could be with us another two years, says Eskom

It will take up to two years to see the full benefits of Eskom's recovery plan - until then, you can expect load-shedding, Eskom says.
News
1 day ago

Load-shedding called off, with power restored by 11pm: Eskom

Eskom called off load-shedding on Wednesday night
News
13 hours ago

Most read

  1. Dramatic scenes of chaos in parts of Gauteng after flooding South Africa
  2. Girl, 5, naked with hands tied, rescued with help of friend who had been ... South Africa
  3. Bus with passengers catches fire on N1 North in Johannesburg South Africa
  4. No plates and excessive revving lands Lambo in the pound after Durban raid South Africa
  5. Army helicopters sent in to rescue dozens stranded at Centurion hotel South Africa

Latest Videos

16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
“Eskom insider sabotaged instrument”: Ramaphosa speaks on energy crisis
X